The rise of DIY funerals, water cremations and death doulas in NZ

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read

Funeral director Wade Downey discusses the high cost of funerals and challenges facing the industry. Video / Carson Bluck

The cost of funerals is rising, with the money involved becoming an increasing issue for grieving families. Eva de Jong speaks to people working in the funeral sector about the different, surprising directions families are taking away from traditional ceremonies.

Building your own coffin, death doulas and water cremation

