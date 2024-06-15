Advertisement
Dissolving the dead: A look inside NZ’s first water cremation business

By Susie Nordqvist
3 mins to read
Jo Piper helped pioneer water cremation for animals with her business Pet Angel Wings in Masterton.

New Zealand funeral directors are calling for water cremation to be allowed here for the disposal of human bodies, as it is in Australia and the US. They say it’s cheaper, cleaner, and as Susie

