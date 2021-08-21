Covid 19 coronavirus: Ed Sheeran bought a mobile phone because of the pandemic

Ed Sheeran took to TikTok to show his fans an acoustic version of his new song Bad Habits. Video / Tiktok @edsheeran

Ed Sheeran has bought a new mobile phone - four years after getting rid of his last one.

The 30-year-old pop star revealed he's bought a Nokia 3310 so he can use the NHS app while he travels amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He shared: "I've been doing promotion overseas and quarantine afterwards.

"The government call you but I didn't have a phone for them to call me on. They were really on me. I think they were trying to catch me out."

Ed actually received a call from someone within half an hour of leaving his house.

He told "Table Manners with Jessie Ware": "I don't know if they have GPRS tracking but we did a five day test to release thing and on the fifth day I left and then they rung and were like "you've left your house'."

Despite this, Ed still isn't sure how they knew he'd left the house so quickly.

The "Perfect" hitmaker said: "I don't know whether my neighbours are just ringing up. But I basically got the all-clear on an email just saying, 'You're ready to go' so I left and within half an hour they were like, 'Why have you left?'"

Ed also revealed that his new phone doesn't even allow him to download social media apps.

In fact, the chart-topping pop star doesn't know the password to his own TikTok account, meaning someone else has to upload his videos to the platform.

Ed - who has an 11-month-old daughter called Lyra with his wife Cherry Seaborn - explained: "I don't know the login for my TikTok. People tell me to do this video and then I guess it goes up."