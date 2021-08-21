Sean Lock's co-star reveals final text he sent him

Sean Lock arrives for channel 4's comedy gala at 02 Arena on May 24, 2011 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

British comedian Jason Manford has revealed the heartbreaking text he sent to comedian and fellow co-host Sean Lock, just days before Lock died of cancer.

Lock, beloved comedian and one of the stars of the show 8 Out of 10 Cats, passed away this week, aged 58, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Manford took to Twitter to share the last text he sent to his co-star.

"Hi Sean, hope you and your family are doing okay. Did Countdown last week and missed having you there. I often think back to my days on Cats with you & how much I appreciated working with you, the buzz I'd get on the rare occasion something I said would make you laugh! Anyway, just wanted to check in and wish you and your family all the best. Love of love and hopefully see you soon. Jason," the text read.

Jason Manford's final text to Sean Lock. Photo / Twitter

Manford shared a screenshot of the text, alongside a tweet where he added his thoughts on the loss of the fellow comedian, as well as urging people to check in with their friends.

"I texted him a couple of weeks ago and I'm now so glad I did. If you've got a friend who you've not spoken to for a while, drop them a message and check in. It could be the last time, RIP Sean."

The award-winning stand-up comedian was known for his appearances on shows 8 Out of 10 Cats, QI and Have I Got News For You on Radio 4, the Telegraph UK reports.

Bill Bailey wrote on Twitter: "It's heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock, he was a true original, a wonderful comic. All my thoughts are with his family."

Actor and comedian Jack Whitehall wrote: "So sad about Sean Lock. He was such a special comedian. One of the quickest, most naturally witty people I've ever worked with. Worlds a less funny place without him. RIP. "

The Twitter account for 8 Out of 10 cats said the late comedian was a "comedy genius".

Sean Lock was a brilliant writer, a phenomenal stand-up, a comedy genius. Our thoughts are with his family after this devastating news. We will miss him greatly. There was no-one like him. pic.twitter.com/qhji79K5V1 — 8 Out of 10 Cats (@8Outof10Cats) August 18, 2021

And comedian David Mitchell said he was "shocked and sad" to hear the news of Lock's death.

"It was always a privilege and inspiration to work with him. The world should have had many years of his hilarious creativity. RIP."

Jimmy Carr said the news was "brutal" in a tweet, and shared the song Keep Me In Your Heart by Warren Zevon.

"I loved him so much. I'm watching clips of him right now - laughing & crying. I'll miss him so much."

Lock said in 2010 that he was diagnosed with skin cancer aged 27 after years of working on a building site, prior to his career in comedy in 1990. According to reports, Lock died of a different form of cancer.

Lock is survived by his wife Anoushka Nara Giltsoff and his three children.