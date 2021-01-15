Covid 19 coronavirus: Dame Judi Dench on Zoom acting and getting vaccine

Dame Judi Dench recently received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo / Getty Images

Dame Judi Dench finds it "very unnerving" acting on Zoom.

The Hollywood legend finds it "very, very disconcerting" acting out scenes on video chat and admits it is difficult to know just where to look to be able to react to others.

Speaking about using video chats to carry on with her day job, she said: "Acting on zoom is very unnerving.

"I mean on stage, actors never really look at each other, they do a bit if they're doing a bit of a scene.

"But on Zoom, everybody's looking at you.

"It's very, very disconcerting.

"They say look at the top right hand corner, but then you're looking at a tiny little button thing, you can't react, it's all mad!"

Dench said she was thrilled to get her Covid-19 vaccine as it was nice to see people in the next village, even if they were a "great, great distance" away from her.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, she said she has her vaccine shot "last Thursday".

"Well what was enjoyable was it was in the next village, and you know, although they were at a huge distance and I can't see very well, I did wave to a lot of people I thought I knew, which I'm sure I did, who were at a great, great distance.

"You know, it was frightfully well organised."

Dench previously revealed she has enjoyed going back to work and admits it was a "huge relief" to be able to film during the coronavirus pandemic, and do something different.

"I was going to film something which has been postponed.

"I was, during this time, able to film with Kenneth Branagh, who wrote and directed a film about his childhood in Belfast ... We were all incredible to each other, taking every precaution. Everybody wore masks and everything. So we were well looked after.

"It was a huge relief to do something and it was exciting too at that time.

"Otherwise you wake up and think, 'What is the thing I will do today' and try to get something done."