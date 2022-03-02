The former Friends star was convinced to finally move out when a delivery man told her "there is someone standing behind" her. Photo / Getty Images

The former Friends star was convinced to finally move out when a delivery man told her "there is someone standing behind" her. Photo / Getty Images

Courteney Cox was on Jimmy Kimmel promoting her new horror comedy series, Shining Vale, when she revealed that she has in fact had a brush with the paranormal in her own personal life. In fact, it turns out that the former Friends star sold her house because she thought it was haunted.

The Shining Vale actress got rid of the property after a number of people reported feeling the presence of spirits around them.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live and being asked about her experiences with ghosts, the 57-year-old actress told the host: "I have had one. I didn't believe at first, but I lived in this house in Laurel Canyon, which is in LA, obviously. It was Gypsy Rose Lee's house and Carole King," referencing late burlesque entertainer Gypsy and singing legend King.

Courteney discussed her first hand experience with ghosts when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Photo / Getty Images

Courteney shared how King came over and did a seance with her and though she was too starstruck to be fully immersed in the experience, she listened as she explained about the people who had left a supernatural mark on the home.

She continued: "So Carole King came over to my house and she said there had been a divorce that was really ugly, and there was a ghost in the house. And I was like, 'Yeah, whatever'. But other people who had stayed there with me, like friends of mine, said they felt an encounter with a woman who was sitting on the edge of the bed. And I was 'Yeah, whatever'."

Courtney said: "Carole King and I did a seance, but I was just so in awe of her that I didn't listen to a word."

Courtney Cox did a seance with Carole King but didn't pay attention to it because she was so "in awe" of the 70s music icon. Photo / Getty Images

However, the former Friends star was convinced to finally move out when a delivery man told her "there is someone standing behind" her.

Courteney - who has a 17-year-old daughter Coco with her ex David Arquette and is in a relationship with Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid - said: "But then I was at the house one day not being a believer. And the doorbell rang. It was a UPS guy or something. And I opened the door and he said, 'Do you know this house is haunted?'

"And I go, 'Yeah, why? Why do you think that?' And he goes, 'Because there is someone standing behind you.' And I was like, 'Let's sell'."

After Jimmy asked if this was really the reason she sold the house, she quipped: "Probably."

Courteney added: "'You don't think of it the same way. You start seeing things."