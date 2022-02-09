Opinion: Why 53 is your most stylish age

Jennifer Aniston has never looked more sophisticated or poised, writes Lisa Armstrong. Photo / AP

OPINION:

Eighty years ago, when Daphne du Maurier was writing Rebecca, she had the novel's narrator ponder the age at which women came into their own, style-wise. Despite the advantages of youth, the future second Mrs de Winter, then in her early 20s, felt mousey and ill at ease (as many 20-somethings still do, even if they don't show it) and hit on 35 as the age at which she thought she'd finally feel comfortable in her skin and sufficiently self-assured to wear a black dress and a pearl necklace (clearly, she was channelling Coco Chanel).

These days, 35 is a time when many of us are still experimenting. If there's an age at which we come into our own, style-wise, then it's more likely to be the inversion of 35, and last for decades thereafter.

Take Jennifer Aniston, who celebrates her 53rd birthday on Friday and has never looked more sophisticated or poised, having honed her style to such a point, it's hard to imagine her dressing any other way. Personally (I know this is treacherous ground but hear me out) I'd like to see her with a sharper haircut. But let's not quibble.

Confident, sleek and staying true to her personal preferences rather than being swayed by ephemeral trends and edgy stylists, JA has the self assurance that takes about 53 years to come to the boil, and that's what counts. Call it the little black dress and pearl necklace formula updated.

She's not the only one. Clearly there's something about being in your sixth decade that agrees with many women, such as Gillian Anderson, also 53, who over the years, has progressed from round-faced, flame-haired Special Agent Scully in The X-Files, to blonde, glossy acme of elegance, as is Naomi Watts, also 53, who like Anderson and Aniston, always looks current, while keeping things classic and minimal.

Obviously none of this is to say you have to be 53 to be stylish - that would be taking things far too literally. Kristin Scott Thomas (61), Halle Berry (55), Sharon Stone (63), Julianne Moore (61), Diana Ross (77), Patti LaBelle (74), Diane Sawyer (76), Christine Baranski (69, and the best thing in The Gilded Age), Costanza Pascolato (82), Grace Coddington (80) - all are proof that the "Spirit of 53" is what's required. There are plenty of younger women, such as Camille Cottin (43), Rosamund Pike (43) or the Canadian/Polish model Daria Werbowy (38), who also possess the Spirit of 53 - and plenty of 20- and 30-somethings who follow the 53-plus cohort of social media influencers.

What's really meant by Spirit of 53 is the acquisition of a certain level of self-awareness, experience, judgment and kindness, both to ourselves (it helps when standing in front of a mirror) and towards others. And let's not forget joie de vivre. These are all recommended qualities whatever decade we're in if we're to have a hope in hell of tackling life with grace.

Money helps too but it really isn't the be all and end all, even if the budget on The Morning Show, the Apple TV hit, is apparently £15 million an episode. Not all of it is accounted for by Aniston's on-screen wardrobe of Dior, Celine, The Row and Saint Laurent, which bears an uncanny resemblance to Aniston's off-screen wardrobe.

As countless examples around us demonstrate, money can't buy you style. Something I've noticed over the years: stylish women tend to be ones who work to a budget even when they could spend unlimited amounts. Less tends to be more and there are labels, such as Massimo Dutti, Me+Em, 12 Storeez, The Fold, Cefinn, Maje, Whistles, Jigsaw and bits of Zara, where it's possible to find sophisticated clothes that won't break the bank. Vince, while pricey, is an excellent source of The Row (and Aniston) inspired pieces for much less than the actual Row. Diffusion Ralph Lauren is also surprisingly affordable.

A good eye for fabrics, proportions and an equally good full-length mirror are ultimately more important than a bottomless account. So is knowing that stripes and checks are almost always better than a mediocre print, that sculptural gold or silver jewellery, pearls and diamonds are generally preferable as you get older to gaudy stones, that up to date footwear is key to making an outfit contemporary and that while muted shades are a good baseline, a pop of colour lifts the complexion.

At around 5ft 4in, Aniston instinctively favours simplicity and streamlined silhouettes over extraneous embellishment and frou frou. Over the years, she's also found a colour palette that works for her - expensive-looking shades of cappuccino, ivory, camel, white and black. Occasionally, when she wants to make a big entrance, she'll wear red. This is not a boring diet of monochrome.

Consistency is everything with Aniston. She's been the same degree of tanned, toned and trim since her early 30s. However, it's not as if she doesn't tweak things - all the time. Lengths, trouser widths, shoe shapes and heel heights, accessories and labels ... she obviously tracks what's current. This is as important as discovering what suits your body shape and personality. To feel good about the way you look, you need both - the knowledge to know where to make adjustments, and the wisdom to understand what to keep just the way it is.