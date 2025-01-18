“I remember when she signed Brooks and Dunn [Tenpenny’s professed idols] over there, and this little girl named Taylor Swift was walking through the hallways. So as a kid, yeah, it was pretty, pretty influential for me.”
In a full-circle moment, he even got to perform with Brooks and Dunn at a show last year.
“I like people with unique voices – Ronnie Dunn from Brooks and Dunn is one of the best in the world.”
But Tenpenny also admitted he grappled with the concept of becoming a country singer at growing up.
“I don’t know whether I liked it or not. The bug bit me and it was what I was gonna do. I guess I was destined to do it.”
At one point in college, he “tried to run away from it” by taking on American football, but in the end the allure of music spoke to him more.
In light of him performing at Eden Park, the conversation naturally shifts to rugby, and Tenpenny said he’d totally be down for a match if the opportunity came up.
“I love playing sports where you collide and hit, and so rugby is a pretty awesome sport. I want to get to know it more.
“These days, I might not get off the ground, but I would compete. I’d go for it.”
Tenpenny’s wife Meghan Patrick is also a country singer, and he said despite the fact they sometimes spend extended periods away from each other, the synergy of shared goals works wonders.
“It works for us because she’s living her dream and I’m living mine. When we met, we were both pursuing that, so we get it, you know? We both dated other people back in the day [who] didn’t understand that dream, and you [would] feel guilty when you were on the road. And we don’t have any of that.”
His advice for all the talented Kiwis looking to make country music comes from what he learned during his upbringing.
“Country music in itself, it is a community. That’s why Nashville is a place everyone moves to, because it’s a small community of songwriters and artists all rooting for each other.
“From the ground up, build a community of like-minded people with similar goals, and you lift each other up, you help each other out, you work together. I think it all starts from that, so if I have any advice: Let’s build a strong community together.”
Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.