Luckily, the weather turned it on for the Nashville native, who spent time checking out Auckland’s Waiheke Island and “seeing what the locals” get up to.

New Zealand has undergone what some could call a country music renaissance over the past five to 10 years, getting more radio play and birthing incredible home-grown legends like our own Kaylee Bell.

It’s something even Truth About You hitmaker Tenpenny was shocked to discover, saying he was honoured to be a part of history.

“A couple of years ago, we got to tour Europe and do Germany shows, Ireland, Dublin; and to see country music go over there was a shocking,” he said.

“And so then when I heard, obviously New Zealand, Australia, seeing the country market kind of explode – it just feels really cool to be a part of it as it’s growing.”

Country star Mitchell Tenpenny says he's been blown away by Kiwis' response to country music. Photo / Alex Burton

While Americans are renowned for their hospitality, Tenpenny said Kiwis might just take the cake when it comes to who’s the most hospitable.

“It’s awesome, man. Everybody’s so nice here. In the States, we’re known for being pretty polite, but everyone here, I think, tops even where we’re from.”

When asked if he’d tried any Kiwi treats, he said he hadn’t, so obviously pineapple lumps were a natural suggestion.

“We’ll have to get some of those,” he said.

A quick trip to Jervois Steak House might also be on the cards.

Tenpenny released his debut album Black Crow in 2015, and has since been a permanent fixture on the scene.

He gained widespread recognition for his powerful song Drunk Me in 2018, which flew up the country charts.

His latest album The Third, released last year, is an ode to his Nashville upbringing and the inspiring figures who raised him.

“I think everyone thinks I was lazy and named it The Third [as it’s] my third record, but it’s actually after my dad and my granddad. I’m James Mitchell Tenpenny III.

“Unfortunately, they’ve all passed, and I wanted to pay homage to them and say, ‘Thank you for allowing me to grow up and play music and to get to this point’.”

The 20-song album includes tracks about how Tenpenny got his name, and how he “wants to leave it when it’s my time to go”, along with other life lessons.

“I know a lot of songs, but I love to write songs, and I just want to get as many out to the world as I can. And it’s been awesome to see the reaction to it.”

Tenpenny also credits a lot of his musical development to his grandmother, former Sony music publishing executive Donna Hilley.

“I grew up in the music industry, so I got to see all these incredible songwriters and artists.

“I remember when she signed Brooks and Dunn [Tenpenny’s professed idols] over there, and this little girl named Taylor Swift was walking through the hallways. So as a kid, yeah, it was pretty, pretty influential for me.”

In a full-circle moment, he even got to perform with Brooks and Dunn at a show last year.

“I like people with unique voices – Ronnie Dunn from Brooks and Dunn is one of the best in the world.”

But Tenpenny also admitted he grappled with the concept of becoming a country singer at growing up.

“I don’t know whether I liked it or not. The bug bit me and it was what I was gonna do. I guess I was destined to do it.”

At one point in college, he “tried to run away from it” by taking on American football, but in the end the allure of music spoke to him more.

In light of him performing at Eden Park, the conversation naturally shifts to rugby, and Tenpenny said he’d totally be down for a match if the opportunity came up.

“I love playing sports where you collide and hit, and so rugby is a pretty awesome sport. I want to get to know it more.

“These days, I might not get off the ground, but I would compete. I’d go for it.”

A tale of two Mitchells: Country star Mitchell Tenpenny with Herald entertainment reporter Mitch Hageman. Photo / Alex Burton

Tenpenny’s wife Meghan Patrick is also a country singer, and he said despite the fact they sometimes spend extended periods away from each other, the synergy of shared goals works wonders.

“It works for us because she’s living her dream and I’m living mine. When we met, we were both pursuing that, so we get it, you know? We both dated other people back in the day [who] didn’t understand that dream, and you [would] feel guilty when you were on the road. And we don’t have any of that.”

His advice for all the talented Kiwis looking to make country music comes from what he learned during his upbringing.

“Country music in itself, it is a community. That’s why Nashville is a place everyone moves to, because it’s a small community of songwriters and artists all rooting for each other.

“From the ground up, build a community of like-minded people with similar goals, and you lift each other up, you help each other out, you work together. I think it all starts from that, so if I have any advice: Let’s build a strong community together.”

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.