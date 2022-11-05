Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm of the Spice Girls. Photo / Getty Images

Emma Bunton has made a boozy confession about the Spice Girls’ recording days.

The 46-year-old pop star shot to fame as Baby Spice in the 90s girl group and now she has revealed the fivesome used to “drink lots” when recording albums.

Alongside Geri Halliwell, 50, Victoria Beckham, 48, Melanie C, 48, and Mel B, 47, Bunton revealed that they used to drink a lot of alcohol in the studio because it was possible to “get away with anything” at the time.

Speaking to Wired - a Daily Star column - she said, “We used to have a brilliant time and we used to sometimes go out so late, have a few hours sleep then get back on stage, it was bad. When we were in the studio we did drink lots. The 90s were the best for that, you could get away with anything!”

The pop hitmaker - who along with her bandmates is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their chart-topping album Spiceworld this week - went on to add that she would always feel “weird” if she was to wear something usually associated with the other girls, such as Scary Spice’s leopard print or Ginger Spice’s famous union jack emblem and finds the idea odd to this day.

The Spice Girls found fame in the 90s. Photo / Supplied

“I would always feel weird if I wore any leopard print, I just couldn’t do it, I still find it weird wearing leopard print or Union Jack!” she said.

Bunton’s confession comes amid Beckham’s own confession about the possibility of a Spice Girls reunion.

Appearing on Andy Cohen’s show Watch What Happens, last month, the popstar turned fashion designer revealed there is no chance of a full Spice Girls reunion will happen.

When a viewer asked if a full reunion of the Spice Girls might happen, possibly at next year’s Glastonbury festival, the star said: “You know, I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls, but, you know, I think that now with everything else that I’ve got going on with my fashion and my beauty line, four children, you know, I just – I couldn’t commit to that.

“But I had so much fun in the Spice girls. I love the girls. I really, really enjoy singing Spice Girls when I’m doing karaoke, but I think I’d better leave it there.”

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald



