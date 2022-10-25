Victoria Beckham has revealed the 1999 outfit that haunts her. Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Victoria Beckham might be a respected fashion designer now, but it doesn’t mean to say she isn’t haunted by her past fashion choices.

Appearing on an episode of Andy Cohen’s show Watch What Happens, earlier this week alongside Anne Hathaway, the former Spice Girl admitted there is one outfit from her past that haunts her.

The 48-year-old revealed the iconic matching black leather outfits she wore with husband David Beckham in 1999 is one she doesn’t look back on fondly.

In a segment looking back at Victoria and Hathaway’s old outfits called ‘SoPosh or Oh Gosh’, Beckham was shown an image of the matching black leather pantsuits she and David, now 47, wore for their Millennium NewYear’s Eve Party in 1999.

The Spice Girl turned fashion designer said: “I still... I mean it haunts me. It does haunt me, but I love it,” adding, ”It was hot. We were wearing Gucci. It was a Versace dinner, which is inappropriate in itself.

“But, you know, we really considered those outfits. I mean we really talked about it. There was a naivete to it that was just so sweet...everybody pulls it out of the bag.”

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham in their matching leather outfits. Photo / Getty Images

The mother of four’s admissions didn’t stop there as she went on to reveal there is no chance of a full Spice Girls reunion will happen.

When a viewer asked if a full reunion of the Spice Girls might happen, possibly at next year’s Glastonbury festival, the star said: “You know, I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls, but, you know, I think that now with everything else that I’ve got going on with my fashion and my beauty line, four children, you know, I just – I couldn’t commit to that.

”But I had so much fun in the Spice girls. I love the girls. I really, really enjoy singing Spice Girls when I’m doing karaoke, but I think I’d better leave it there.”

She also denied talking about the chance of appearing with the rest of group as a hologram – about which Hathaway said: “We’re scheming about how to get you onstage… we’re doing it for the children.”

Beckham also listed her top four Spice Girls songs as Who Do You Think You Are, Too Much, Spice up Your Life, and Goodbye.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald