Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh dies after battle with lung cancer

Rush Limbaugh, bombastic talk radio host and voice of American conservatism, has died, his website says.
The website declared the fiery broadcaster "the greatest of all time".
The biography on his website says he was a pioneer of AM radio.
"Limbaugh revolutionised the media and political landscape with his unprecedented combination of serious discussion of political, cultural and social issues along with satirical and biting humour, which parodies previously 'untouchable' personalities and topics.
"His passion inspires millions of Americans to be the best they can be and keeps the country on course to a bright future."
Limbaugh's wife, Kathryn, announced the news on his radio show. "Losing a loved one is terribly difficult, even more so when that loved one is larger than life," she said. "Rush will forever be the greatest of all time."
Fox News reported the broadcaster learned he had Stage IV lung cancer in January 2020 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Trump at the State of the Union address days later.
First Lady Melania Trump presented America's highest civilian honour to Limbaugh after his cancer diagnosis.