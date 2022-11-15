Christina Applegate made an emotional appearance following her MS diagnosis. Photo / Getty Images

Christina Applegate made her first public appearance since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) as she accepted her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 50-year-old actress - who was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition in the summer of 2021 - stepped out with a walking stick earlier this week as she finally accepted the honour after initially being set to receive the star in 2020 before the ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic.

The Dead To Me actress thanked her husband, Martyn LeNoble and their 11-year-old daughter, Sadie Grace, during her emotional speech.

She said: “To my family who has spoken here today, you are my everything.

”I love that I started with you two and end it with you two, and I thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. You are my people. You are my loves.”

(L-R) Liz Feldman, Christina Applegate, and Linda Cardellini pose with the actress' star during her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony. Photo / Getty Images

She also gave a special shout-out to Sadie Grace, and revealed her daughter has been a source of comfort and support during her MS battle.

She added: “The most important person in this world is my daughter. You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting.

”I’m blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to school…thank you for standing beside me through all of this.”

Applegate had noted she couldn’t “stand for long”, and so she only planned to “thank the people I really need to thank”, which included Married… with Children’ co-stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino, as well as her team, and fellow Dead To Me cast member Linda Cardellini and creator Liz Feldman.

She also briefly referenced her MS diagnosis and encouraged the audience to “laugh”.

She quipped: “Oh, by the way, I have a disease. Did you not notice? I’m not wearing shoes! Anywho, you’re supposed to laugh at that.”

It comes after the actress took to Twitter last month to reveal she would have to use a cane at the event, “I have a very important ceremony coming up.

I have a very important ceremony coming up. This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS. Walking sticks are now part of my new normal. Thank you @neowalksticks for these beauties. Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff. pic.twitter.com/O543p1G4vS — christina applegate (@1capplegate) October 27, 2022

“This will be my first time out since [being] diagnosed with MS. Walking sticks are now part of my new normal,” she continued, telling fans to “stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff”.

Since revealing her diagnosis, Applegate has stepped back from the spotlight and very rarely posts on social media.