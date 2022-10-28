Christina Applegate has given fans an update on her health. Photo / AP

Christina Applegate is ready to return to the spotlight.

The star revealed last year she has multiple sclerosis and now she is ready to make her first public appearance since the diagnosis.

Taking to Twitter, Applegate shared a photo of the walking stick she intends to use during the event and told fans: “I have a very important ceremony coming up.

“This will be my first time out since [being] diagnosed with MS. Walking sticks are now part of my new normal,” she continued, telling fans to “stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff”.

Since revealing her diagnosis, Applegate has stepped back from the spotlight and very rarely posts on social media.

The star revealed in August last year she had been diagnosed with the incurable condition which is caused when the body’s immune system begins attacking the central nervous system – affecting cognitive function.

I have a very important ceremony coming up. This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS. Walking sticks are now part of my new normal. Thank you @neowalksticks for these beauties. Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff. pic.twitter.com/O543p1G4vS — christina applegate (@1capplegate) October 27, 2022

Applegate took to Twitter at the time to inform fans of the news saying:”Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS,” she tweeted.

She added: “It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.”

While Applegate rarely discusses her health battle, New York Post reports she has found strength in fellow Hollywood icon Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with the debilitating disease in 2018.

The news outlet reported at the time of Applegate’s social media reveal, Blair contacted the starlet to offer support and say she is “always here”.