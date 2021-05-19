Chrissy Teigen loses another endorsement deal after backlash for online 'bullying'

The two mums have become close friends after having similar experiences of grief. Video / Bravo

A celebrity husband, a successful career, millions of followers...Chrissy Teigen had it all - before her dark online history brought it all tumbling down.

The latest chapter in the model's dramatic fall from grace has seen another brand drop Teigen, as the fallout from abusive messages sent to fellow celebrities continues.

Department store chain Bloomingdale's was reportedly to sign a contract for Teigen to host a promotional event - but tore it up as pressure mounted on Teigen,

A source told Page Six: "They pretty much had it together but they had to cancel it".

The decision comes after Bloomingdale's parent company, Macy's, pulled Teigen's cookware line shelves.

No stranger to online spats and social media controversy, Teigen's reputation has taken a battering since Stodden went public earlier this year with claims that Teigen had told her to take her own life.

Stodden, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, accused Teigen, Joy Behar, and Courtney Love of sending them hateful messages on social media both publicly and in their DMs, and claimed none of the women have made any attempt to apologise for their alleged actions.

Stodden claimed "some of the worst treatment" they have received has been at the hands of other women.

They said: "[Chrissy] wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, 'I can't wait for you to die'."

Teigen apologised after Stodden spoke out, taking to Twitter to tell Stodden she is "deeply sorry" for her past behaviour.

She wrote in a series of tweets: "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls*** in front of the entire world. I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll."

"I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that... is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won't be my last as hard as I try but God I will try!!"

But that wasn't the end of it.

Then Stodden revealed to social media that Teigen had blocked her on Twitter and never contacted her privately.

"All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record," they said.

Next, another of Teigen's former online targets hit the headlines.

This week conservative US pundit Candace Owens exposed old tweets from Teigen targeting another young star, Farrah Abraham.

A 2013 tweet from Teigen shared by Owens reads: "farrah abraham now thinks she is pregnant from her sex tape. in other news you're a wh**e and everyone hates you whoops not other news sorry."

Abraham told Fox News that the comments were "highly disturbing".

"She does not need to target young women or other people. I hope she gets mental help and therapy, Abraham added.

"No woman should be treating other women like that."

The unravelling of her online brand caps a tough 12 months for Teigen, who tragically lost her son Jack to stillbirth in September 2020.

Teigen and husband John Legend, who have daughter Luna and son Miles together, went public with their grief after the loss, posting photos from the hospital.

The Sports Illustrated model and the 'All of Me' hitmaker wanted to help others who had been through the same experiences by sharing photographs from their devastating pregnancy loss.

"These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me," Teigen said at the time.

Legend added: "When we did, it really meant so much to so many people.

"I'm just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it … One of the ways we could carry on Jack's memory was taking pictures of that moment. I was worried, like, I don't want to commemorate this pain … [but the photos are] something to remember him by."

