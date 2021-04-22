Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen became close friends after both suffering pregnancy loss

The two mums have become close friends after having similar experiences of grief. Photos / Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen has opened up about her new-found bond with Meghan Markle.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen this week, the cookbook author revealed the two women connected over their shared grief, having both experienced pregnancy losses last year.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wrote about suffering a miscarriage in a heartbreaking personal essay for The New York Times last November.

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen lost her son Jack about halfway through her pregnancy, sharing the devastating news with fans from her hospital bed on Instagram in October.

Speaking to Cohen this week, she said: "(Meghan) had written me about baby Jack … but yeah she is really wonderful and so kind – just as kind as everyone says she is."

She continued: "That's why you look at everything and you're like, 'My god, what is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy?' when it's just as simple as them being as kind as everyone says they are."

Teigen – who first met Meghan when they both appeared on Deal or No Deal together – went on to reveal she had spoken to the duchess following her explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.

When asked if Markle gave her any "extra tea" during their conversation, Teigen said she didn't share anything that wasn't already spoken about during the sit-down.

"No. I think she's been very honest (and) open," she said.

"I think her truth has been her truth since the very beginning."

Teigen, known for her very active Twitter account, has come to Meghan's defence online several times over the past few years.

Last month, Teigen spoke out when Markle was accused of bullying palace staff members when she was a working member of the royal family.

"This Meghan Markle s*** is hitting too close to home for me," Teigen tweeted. "These people won't stop until she miscarries. F***ing stop it."

In 2018, Teigen slammed Markle's estranged father following his interview with The Mail on Sunday, in which he criticised his daughter for failing to keep in touch since she married Prince Harry.

"This guy … this guy sucks," she wrote on Twitter, alongside screenshots from the article.

"What's wrong with him? Let your daughter be happy, please. This is embarrassing," she posted.