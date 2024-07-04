“See you tomorrow in Auckland and Saturday in Wellington.”

Speaking to NZ Herald entertainment columnist Karl Puschmann in April this year, Handler joked that the title of her comedy tour, Little Big B****, was her “origin story”.

It’s her third comedy show and tour in four years, and she hopes it will bring people together.

“There’s a sense of responsibility in terms of my work. When the world is suffering, you want to lift people and provide a reprieve [from] all the madness we’ve been experiencing for some time in the States,” she told the Herald.

Chelsea Handler is in New Zealand to perform two comedy shows in July.

“It feels very necessary to provide that service. To have people sitting together next to strangers laughing in an audience is a pretty awesome feeling.”

Asked how she deals with negative feedback, Handler revealed that she tends to simply brush it off and move on.

“If everyone likes you, then you’re not really saying anything at all,” she said.

Handler, 48, is a comedian, television host, six-time New York Times best-selling author and advocate who has established herself as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture.

Chelsea Handler in Chelsea Handler: Revolution. Photo / Netflix

She first shot to fame in 2002 after starring on the hidden camera reality television series Girls Behaving Badly. Soon after, Handler pivoted to talk show TV and landed her hot E! series, Chelsea Lately which ran between 2007 and 2014. At the time, she was the only female late-night talk show host on US TV.

Handler has gone on to launch a documentary series, Chelsea Does, followed by her talk show Chelsea on Netflix in 2016. The multi-talented Handler has also witten six New York Times best-selling books, five of which have reached number one, including her 2019 novel, Life Will Be the Death of Me.

In 2020 the star earned a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album following her work on her HBO Max comedy special Evolution, and later, in 2021, she won the Comedy Act of 2021 at the People’s Choice Awards for her Vaccinated and Horny Tour which travelled to more than 90 cities.

She’s also launched a podcast, Dear Chelsea.



