Chelsea Handler has announced her big return to New Zealand.

The Grammy-nominated comedian hasn’t been in Aotearoa since 2019 but all of that is about to change as the star has revealed she will be returning to New Zealand for two shows next year.

Taking place at Auckland’s Town Hall on July 5 and Wellington’s St James Theatre on July 6, the television host and best-selling author will perform her hugely successful Little Big B**ch Tour for Kiwis and is set to provoke laughs with her humorous candour.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, December 13, at 12pm.

Chelsea Handler in Chelsea Handler: Revolution. Photo / Netflix

Handler, 48, is a comedian, television host, six-time New York Times best-selling author and advocate who has established herself as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture.

She first shot to fame in 2002 after starring on the hidden camera reality television series Girls Behaving Badly. Soon after, Handler pivoted to talk show TV and landed her hot E! series, Chelsea Lately which ran between 2007 and 2014. At the time, she was the only female late night talk show host on US TV.

Handler has gone on to launch a documentary series Chelsea Does followed by her talk show Chelsea on Netflix in 2016. The multi-talented Handler has also witten six New York Times best-selling books, five of which have reached number one, including her 2019 novel, Life Will Be the Death of Me.

In 2020 the star earned a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album following her work on her HBO Max comedy special Evolution, and later, in 2021, she won The Comedy Act of 2021 at the People’s Choice Awards for her Vaccinated and Horny Tour which travelled to over 90 cities.

Most recently, the comedian launched her iHeart Radio advice podcast, Dear Chelsea.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Chelsea Handler

What: Little Big B**ch Tour

Where: Auckland Town Hall, July 5 and Wellington St James Theatre, July 6

Tickets: My Live Nation presale starts Tuesday, December 12, 11am

