Britney Spears teases first new music in six years

Britney Spears has teased new music on Instagram, her last release was in 2016. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears has teased that new music could be on the way and it is the good news we have been waiting for.

The 40-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share a throwback clip of herself dancing in high heels to her 2007 song Get Naked (I Got a Plan), which she called a "tease of what's to come".

Alongside the clip, she wrote: "This is 13 seconds of me in heels before I dyed my hair purple. This is a tease of what's to come !!!! My song Get Naked!!! Hope you guys are having a great day !!!!! Pss No hair and make-up !!! Just PLAYING around folks !!!!"(sic)

The iconic pop star has released nine studio albums over the course of her career but has not dropped a record since 2016's Glory.

It comes just days after the Baby One More Time hitmaker - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune back in November 2021 when the conservatorship governed by her family was terminated - publicly thanked her lawyer Mathew Rosengart for "turning [her] life around" and teased that there are "so many exciting projects ahead".

Alongside a photo of the pair wearing pink outfits for a lunch date, she wrote: "This man has turned my life around … So many exciting projects ahead. We accidentally matched for lunch !!!! Thank you for being so kind and respectful to me always!!!!! Pssss Mathew Rosengart … I simply adore you!!!!"(sic)

Back in December, insider told of how the Womanizer hitmaker is also looking forward to shaping her own career in 2022.

The source told Entertainment Tonight: "Britney is her own decision-maker now and she wants to expand her professional horizons. She's just waiting for the right time for everything."