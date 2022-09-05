Britney Spears took to Instagram to slam her children and family, saying “I'm now an atheist y,all!” Video / Britney Spears

Britney Spears has lashed out at her sons in her latest Instagram video.

Taking to her social media account the Gimme More singer has hit back at her youngest son, Jayden James, 15, following his interview with ITV News last week.

Spears posted the nearly 3 minute-long audio video slamming her son and other family members for "secretly" loving "looking at me as if something was wrong with me".

She went on to say "I sat in that kitchen and looked you straight in the eyes, beautiful boy, and said 'how come I can't see you guys anymore? Or just see you guys more?'."

Britney Spears has lashed out at her sons in her latest Instagram video. Photo / AP

Adding, "I look forward to seeing you guys weekly . You said 'oh, muma it will change'."

The pop icon claimed when her sons visited, "Preston would sleep, you [Jayden] would play the piano the whole time and if I didn't shower you guys with gifts and have amazing food ready and play a mother f***ing saint it was still never good enough."

Spears' comments come after her 15-year-old son claimed in an interview last week that at this time in his life he does want to reunite with his mother. However, he added that his turbulent relationship with the Toxic singer could be rectified admitting it would take a "lot" of time.

Spears went on to say in the video, "I asked you, looking straight in your eyes, I want to see you more. You called your dad, I never saw you again."

In the interview Jayden said he is living at his father Kevin Federline's house as it is his "safe place" where he can "process" the "emotional trauma" he says he has endured.

Jayden (R) claimed he isn't ready to reunite with his mother. Photo / Instagram

In the pictureless video Spears also seemingly referred to her time in a mental health facility in 2019, saying, "Jayden it was a miracle I could even have a conversation when I got out of that place but you were just like my other family.

"You secretly loved looking at me as if something was wrong with me."

The Womanizer singer recently claimed that during her time in the facility, she felt like "he's trying to kill me" with the amount of Seroquel she was being given. It's unclear if she was referring to her father or the doctor.

Spears went on to say in the video, "I didn't need a family hiding s*** in houses and whispering s*** behind my back, feeling subconsciously guilty because id' paid for every f***ing thing in both homes. I needed unconditional love and support."

Referring to her son's comments about his grandfather and grandmother, Jamie and Lynne Spears, not being "bad people," Spears said, "Honestly, my dad needs to be in jail for the rest of his life."

She then claimed that if a God existed, God would not have allowed the conservatorship to happen to her.

"I don't believe in God anymore because of the way my children and my family have treated me. There is nothing to believe anymore.

She ended the video by saying, "I'm an atheist y'all."

It comes after the starlet's mum publicly begged for a private talk after claiming her previous efforts to make contact have been rebuffed.

Lynne Spears publicly pleaded to meet with her daughter. Photo / Getty Images

Lynne Spears posted an emotional note on Instagram aimed at her pop star daughter - insisting that she feels "hopeless" after her calls and offers to visit were rejected. She insisted that she wants a face-to-face meeting so they can talk through their problems and make amends.

In the message posted on Instagram, Spears wrote: "Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships!

"I have never and will never turn my back on you! Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything."

"I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private."

The singer was not seen to have responded to the message.