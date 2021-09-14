Britney Spears' Instagram account disappears after she thanked fans for #FreeBritney

Britney Spears Instagram account is now gone. Photo / AP

Britney Spears fans are bewildered after her Instagram account appears to have been deleted.

And according to fans, her last post thanked the #FreeBritney movement, which brought her conservatorship arrangement into the spotlight. Her account on the social media platform was her main method of communicating with and updating fans.

The caption on her last post read: "Growing up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else ... I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system," she wrote.

"People need to hear this before it's TOO LATE !!!! I've waited 13 years and counting for my freedom !!!!! Again ... team #FreeBritney you guys f***ing kick ass," she added.

"Her insta has been a way to let fans know she is okay so this could be a red flag," a fan account shared on Twitter.

However a source told the New York Post's Page Six it was Spears' own choice.

"She's happy and in a great place," the source said.

The source added: "and silence can be a powerful thing and a powerful message".

"This was her decision."

An Instagram spokesperson told Insider her account was not removed by the social media company.

On Monday Spears announced her engagement to her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

"Can't f****ing believe it," Spears wrote on Instagram. She shared a video of the couple celebrating their engagement and showed off the ring on her finger.

The happy time for the couple comes amid news her father Jamie Spears intends to step down from her conservatorship. The decision means Spears will likely be emancipated from her father's control over her life and finances.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ revealed her father's decision to cease control of the pop star.

The documents read: "There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr Spears as the Conservator of the Estate ... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms Spears' best interests.

"Nevertheless, even as Mr Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.

"So, even though he must contest this unjustified petition for his removal, Mr Spears intends to work with the court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.

"Regardless of his formal title, Mr Spears will always be Ms Spears' father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests."