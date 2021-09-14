Comedian Norm Macdonald dies, aged 61, after private battle with cancer

Actor and comedian Norm Macdonald. Photo / Gabe Ginsberg, Getty Images

Comedian Norm Macdonald and Saturday Night Live star, has died after a private battle with cancer, Variety has reported.

The Canadian stand-up comedian, writer, and actor known for his deadpan style.

Variety reported Macdonald's cancer diagnosis was kept secret from the public, but he battled it for nine years.

Macdonald got his start in showbiz as a writer on Roseanne in 1992 after making rounds at comedy clubs in Canada. He joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1993, and the next year he began his memorable stint as Weekend Update anchor until early 1998, when he was replaced by Colin Quinn.

Macdonald was known for his impressions of Burt Reynolds, David Letterman, Larry King, Quentin Tarantino and many more.

His passing was confirmed by his management team at Brillstein Entertainment.

Mcdonald's longtime producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra, who was with him when died, told Deadline he'd fought cancer for nearly a decade but was determined to keep his health struggles private.

"He was most proud of his comedy," Hoekstra said. "He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that 'a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.' He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly."