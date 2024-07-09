Advertisement
Britney Spears hints at split with felon boyfriend Paul Soliz in brutal social media posts

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The pop star detailed a dangerous driving incident with her boyfriend on social media.

Britney Spears has taken to social media to expose her reported boyfriend Paul Soliz, detailing a dangerous driving incident involving the convicted felon and claiming she will “never be with another man” as long as she lives.

Yesterday, Britney Spears shared two brutal posts on social media slamming her boyfriend Paul Soliz and fuelling split rumours.

The pop star, 42, posted a picture on Instagram with the now-deleted caption, “Single as f**k!!!”, further revealing that she “will never be with another man as long as I live !!!”, reports US Weekly.

The caption accompanied a picture of a quote that read: “Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold.”

What’s more, the Toxic singer posted a now-deleted picture on her Instagram story detailing a driving incident with her alleged ex-boyfriend, in which the pop star cracked the car windscreen with the heel of her shoe.

She wrote on the post: “Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ????”

She continued: “Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed.”

“Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat??”, the post concluded.

The photograph, which was taken in April this year, showed Soliz, 37, driving a car with Spears in the passenger seat.

Two Instagram posts shared by Britney Spears on Instagram, hinting at a split with her boyfriend Paul Soliz. Photos / @britneyspears
Rumours of a relationship between Spears and Soliz, a convicted felon and former housekeeper for the Gimme More hitmaker, first emerged in August last year, after the pair were seen getting coffee together at a Starbucks.

Daily Mail and Page Six confirmed the relationship in September and the pair have been seen a handful of times in public since.

Soliz was convicted of disturbing the peace in 2014 and has dismissed a child endangerment charge from the same year.

His criminal record also shows a driving-without-a-licence conviction from 2016 and a 2022 conviction for possessing a firearm.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were married for 14 months. Photo / Instagram @britneyspears
Spears’ relationship with Soliz comes after her high-profile divorce from actor Sam Asghari.

Asghari filed a petition for their separation in August last year, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The pair were married for 14 months.


