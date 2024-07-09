The pop star detailed a dangerous driving incident with her boyfriend on social media.

Britney Spears has taken to social media to expose her reported boyfriend Paul Soliz, detailing a dangerous driving incident involving the convicted felon and claiming she will “never be with another man” as long as she lives.

Yesterday, Britney Spears shared two brutal posts on social media slamming her boyfriend Paul Soliz and fuelling split rumours.

The pop star, 42, posted a picture on Instagram with the now-deleted caption, “Single as f**k!!!”, further revealing that she “will never be with another man as long as I live !!!”, reports US Weekly.

The caption accompanied a picture of a quote that read: “Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold.”

What’s more, the Toxic singer posted a now-deleted picture on her Instagram story detailing a driving incident with her alleged ex-boyfriend, in which the pop star cracked the car windscreen with the heel of her shoe.