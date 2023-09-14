Britney Spears is reportedly dating her former housekeeper. Photo / AP

Britney Spears has reportedly been dating her convicted felon former housekeeper – but is said not to have cheated on her estranged husband Sam Asghari.

The singer, 41, is said to be in a relationship with ex-convict Paul Richard Soliz, 37, amid her divorce from Asghari, 29, who filed for divorce from her in August after only 14 months of marriage.

Page Six said a source had confirmed the pair’s romance, and added a second insider insisted Spears never cheated on her estranged husband.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari married in June. Photo / Instagram @britneyspears

A source also told the Daily Mail that Spears didn’t start seeing Soliz until after her split from Asghari.

The outlet’s insider claimed the performer and her former housekeepeer had a “short fling”, but have already broken it off and are “no longer” in communication.

But another source told Page Six they are still together and the only reason the pair have not been spotted together recently is that she went to Mexico and he may not be able to travel out of the country due to his legal issues.

Soliz’s criminal record includes a disturbing the peace conviction and he has a dismissed child endangerment charge from 2014.

He also has a driving-without-a-licence conviction in 2016 and a 2022 conviction for a felony possession of a firearm.

Spears and Soliz were spotted on several outings together in late August, including on a coffee run to Starbucks.

Meanwhile, personal trainer turned actor Asghari has been spotted picketing alongside fellow actors during the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, as he is currently out of work.

The Family Business star filed for divorce from Spears on August 16, sparking unconfirmed stories they had a “nuclear” bust-up before the split over the singer’s alleged cheating.