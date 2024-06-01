Ben Mardle is the restaurant manager at Andiamo in Herne Bay, Auckland.

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, Ben Mardle, restaurant manager of Andiamo in Herne Bay, takes us on a tour of his top places.

Favourite beach?

All of the Herne Bay beaches are very close to me and fabulous for walking my puppy, Benny. However, when I’m not working and have the time to venture further out of town, I would go to the West Coast beaches, especially Karekare where I grew up.

Favourite brunch spot?

Our neighbours from Andiamo, The Herne Bay Food Store, have delightful cabinet food which is great for when you’re on the go and don’t have time for a sit-down brunch. They use free-range ingredients and do lovely coffee as well.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

To tell the truth, I don’t dine out as much as you’d think for someone in my line of work. But if the occasion is for a casual catch-up I would go to Taisho. If we are celebrating I would go to Jervois Steak House. Both are local and have been on the dining scene for a long time.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

A show at the Q Theatre or ASB Theatre, or anything from the Auckland theatre company would be my preference. Another lovely option is the Winter Gardens in the Domain for an afternoon catch-up, as they’re ever-evolving and always fascinating.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Honestly, in my bijou courtyard with my close friends, having a nightcap and a bowl of Kiwi onion dip!

Favourite place to get coffee?

My mornings go by quickly. By the time I’ve walked Benny and achieved my admin, I don’t have time to grab a coffee until I’m at work at Andiamo. So I make a perfectly lovely coffee here in the restaurant then enjoy it as I set up for my shift and wave at our wonderful regulars as they walk by.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I do love fish-and-chips, but only indulge on the very rare occasion. When I do it is for a special treat or occasion and I choose to go to Fish Smith. I find the portions very generous and over-order every time.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Tiritiri Matangi Island is my absolute passion, and I’m thrilled if I can manage to get out there three times per year. If the weather permits (and the track is not washed out), I would be very lucky to walk the Te Arahura on Waiheke Island. I recently spent time on Great Barrier Island and was astounded by the beauty. I would recommend all of those walks.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Auckland Town Hall for either an Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra or Chamber Music New Zealand concert, it’s a fabulous venue for classical music.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I’m not sure “bargain” quite aligns to my priorities. When I do spend my money I do thorough research and try to buy high quality. I have a limited amount of “stuff” but they need to last me a long time. That in itself could be perceived as cheap living. I have to mention Crane Brothers, I have pieces that I’ve owned for many years so really they have paid for themselves in value. To me, that’s a bargain.

