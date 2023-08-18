The Toxic singer posted two cryptic posts on Instagram after her shock split. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears has broken her silence after her shock split from Sam Asghari by rambling about “poison” and keeping her eyes closed.

The Toxic singer, 41, shared two cryptic posts on Friday August 18 on her Instagram, two days after the former personal trainer, 29, filed for divorce from her after only 14 months of marriage.

In her first new post, Britney zoomed in on artwork of a sleeping woman and said: “Sometimes you see more with your eyes closed!!!”

She added a black-and-white drawing and wrote: “How do you read this ??? It’s interesting !!! I see it as a message in a bottle !!! Or a baby who needs to get out !!!

“They whisper the poison like in Alice In Wonderland and they wait to see if they have the cure !!!

“Wise birds know who they are !!!”

Spears, who previously disabled the comments on her Instagram posts, last posted on Wednesday August 16 about “buying a horse”.

Asghari spoke out about their split for the first time in a Thursday Instagram Story statement, saying: “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

He added “s*** happens”, and signed off: “Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

The model-turned-actor did not address a report by TMZ in which he claimed his estranged wife “hooked up with at least one of the male staff members” working in their home.

The outlet also alleged on Thursday Asghari “frequently complained” about Spears getting physical with him during their relationship – alleging he was “pummelled” in his sleep earlier this year.

Spears and Asghari started dating in 2016 and got engaged in September 2021, shortly before the singer’s controversial conservatorship ended, and the pair married in a lavish ceremony at her house in June 2022.

Britney Spears during her wedding to Sam Asghari. Photo / Instagram

Even though Sam filed for divorce on Wednesday, he listed their date of separation as July 28.

Spears, who has sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, with her second husband Kevin Federline, 45, was recently backed by Asghari when he slammed a TMZ documentary that detailed rumours their marriage was on the rocks as “disgusting”.