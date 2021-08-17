Britney Spears explains why she keeps posting near-nude photos

Britney Spears wants fans to understand her thoughts on exposing my skin. Photo / Getty Images

Britney Spears just posted another slew of near-naked photos to her Instagram account – along with a lengthy explanation about why fans are seeing so much of her at the moment.

Spears' Instagram account has been more unfiltered than ever in recent months, with revealing photos and lengthy captions addressing her years-long conservatorship battle against her father.

Today, another half-dozen topless photos, with Spears posing in nothing but a pair of bikini bottoms and knee-high red boots. In the accompanying caption, the 39-year-old mum of two writes: "No guys … I didn't get a boob job in just a week … nor am I pregnant … I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food."

She says that she wants fans to "understand my thoughts on exposing my skin," writing that in the past she's stripped off on stage during her shows and later been upset to see how she looked in photos.

"I've had a billion shows where I've done that and to my horror uhhh we'll (sic) … sometimes I didn't look so great … TOO MANY TIMES and it's embarrassing as f*** but in my imagination it felt great !!!! I mean I don't want anybody to see the big dimple on my ass but I feel like performing made me too self conscious about my body and that's not attractive," she writes.

Spears says she's now exposing her body because "I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the would has been on my shoulders and it's made me view myself that way !!!! I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked."

"I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!! No … I'm not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened."

Spears finishes by thanking her fans for their efforts in the Free Britney movement, which has highlights the mistreatment she alleges she's suffered in the conservatorship arrangement she's lived under since 2008. "My fans have always been so damn amazing and I love you all," she writes.

Spears' latest post comes days after her father, Jamie Spears, agreed to step down as conservatorship of her estate – eventually.

Despite the about-face, Jamie said he believes stepping away is not in his daughter's best interests.

"There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr Spears as the conservator of the estate … and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms Spears' best interests," the court documents read, according to TMZ.

"Nevertheless, even as Mr Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.

"So, even though he must contest this unjustified petition for his removal, Mr Spears intends to work with the court and his daughter's new lawyer to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."

The next hearing in the case is set to take place on September 29.