Tour announcement: DJ Andy C to play shows in New Zealand this summer

British DJ Andy C is returning to New Zealand for tour dates in 2022. Photo / Supplied

Drum and bass DJ Andy C has announced a New Zealand tour this upcoming summer.

It's clear Andy C is impressed with New Zealand crowds - he was last here in March 2021. This time around, the dance music star will bring his four-hour minimum set here, which he calls the 'ALL NIGHT' set.

It will be the first time the DJ will play his long-form set outside of the UK, and he will perform tracks from across his 30-year career. He is playing shows across the country in January and February next year.

Andy C is known by his fans for creating a unique experience at his concerts, so New Zealand dance music fans are in for a treat.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Wednesday, August 25. Presales registrations begin today, and eager fans can purchase tickets from Tuesday August 24.

In a social medical post, Andy C expressed his excitement about the upcoming tour.

He wrote: "NZ FAMILY, buzzing to say, I'm bringing ALL NIGHT to Hamilton, Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington Jan-Feb 2022! First time toured All Night outside the UK. Gonna be very special!"

Tour dates

Hamilton: Friday, January 14, The Factory

Auckland: Saturday, January 22, Shed 10

Christchurch: Saturday, January 29, Christchurch Arena

Wellington: Friday, February 4, TSB Arena