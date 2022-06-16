Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram account after a brutal post about her brother. Photo / Instagram

Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram again.

Daily Mail has reported the singer, who recently married her long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari, has deleted her Instagram account after she called out her family for their alleged treatment of her during her now terminated conservatorship.

The publication reported the star wrote a lengthy Instagram post where she claimed she was subject to three drug tests per week while under the conservatorship adding she didn't even drink at her wedding because she "doesn't really" like alcohol now.

The star continued on to say, "Meanwhile I heard that my dad would go to bars every night and my brother had his shrimp salad and a Jack and coke every night in Vegas after my show and even sometimes before!"

"[Bryan] would never even let me have a sip … you let your 5-year-old daughter put her hand in her mother's wine and be silly yet when I just get off the stage for the 3rd time that week and my little feet have been in heels I walk to the only table in my suit and you tell me no … my question is this WHY?"

Spears penned, "Let's talk about it … is it the powerful feeling dad got my whole life in literally making me feel like absolutely nothing," adding, "I wish I could play that bad girl my family want me to play but honestly … I'm too old for this s***!"

The star also revealed her brother, Bryan was "never invited" to her wedding.

Singer Britney Spears and family (L-R), father Jamie, brother Bryan and mother Lynne. Photo / Getty Images

Referencing her brother's appearance on the As Not Seen on TV Podcast in 2020, Spears said: "Your podcast interview was so special! When asked by that incredibly kind man 'why doesn't your family just let her be?' Your response was 'she can't even make a dinner reservation'."

"What you said right there to that man in that interview said everything, Bryan! You were never invited to my wedding so why even respond?"

She later added: "Psss I have an assistant to make my dinner reservations."

Page Six reported the Toxic singer did not invite Lynne or her father James Spears to her June 9 wedding. The family are reported to still not be speaking following their subsequent falling out over the termination of a 13-year-long conservatorship in November 2021.

The popstar made another post prior to deleting her account in which she claimed her sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, "don't need me anymore" going on to say they have banned her from "showing recent pics" of them.

The singer's sons did not attend her wedding with Kevin Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan telling Page Six they felt "the focus of the day should be on Britney and Sam". Adding: "Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."

Kaplan did not confirm whether the boys received an invitation from Spears or made their own decision not to attend the nuptials.

Kaplan is currently overseeing Federline's custody case with the pop icon. The singers ex-husband currently has 70 per cent custody of the teenage boys, while Spears has 30 per cent.