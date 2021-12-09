Britney Spears to wed Sam Asghari without any family present

Wedding plans are in full swing, but there are a few notable snubs on the guest list. Photo / Instagram

Britney Spears is to tie the knot soon and, according to insiders, her family won't be on the guest list.

The 40-year-old pop icon reportedly has no plans to invite her father, Jamie Spears, mother, Lynne Spears, or siblings Jamie-Lynn and Bryan, a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday.

"Britney can't wait to get married and truly start her life," the insider said.

"They've already begun planning, and she is so happy she gets to finally make these decisions.

"As of now, there will be none of her family who is invited to wedding," they said.

Last month, the Toxic singer successfully ended her conservatorship, regaining control over her own mental, personal and financial decisions for the first time since 2008.

"Effective today … the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Spears is hereby terminated," Judge Brenda Penny said.

After the court decision, a member of Spears' legal team told the Sun the star was feeling ready for justice, after spending 13 years of her life under the extremely restrictive conservatorship.

"She spent years afraid of her father but she's not afraid anymore. She's confident and ready for vengeance and with her new team around her, that's exactly what she is going to get," they said.

"This is only the beginning of justice for her and only the beginning of investigations into anyone who has wronged her over the years."

After the hearing, Spears took to Instagram: "I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day! Best day ever. I can't freaking believe it."

While denying he abused his position in control of the star's life and career, Britney's father Jamie Spears, 69, has recently acknowledged that his daughter "believes that she can handle her own life".

Another hearing is scheduled this month to settle outstanding financial issues, including legal fees.

Britney thanked the #FreeBritney movement for "saving her life" in an emotional Instagram video after the news last month – going on to reveal that she will tell her story in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The video came a few weeks after the star reportedly refused to see her mother, Lynne Spears, 66, who flew from Louisiana to Los Angeles in an attempt to repair her relationship with her daughter.

"Lynne tried over a number of days to try to visit, but Britney just shut her down," a source told Page Six.

The singer has previously blamed her mother for giving her father the idea of the conservatorship in a since-deleted Instagram post, writing, "My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship."

Spears announced her engagement to her boyfriend of four years, Sam Asghari, in September. She shared a sweet video of the two of them together and captioned the post: "I can't f***ing believe it."

Spears has said she hopes to have a baby with her soon-to-be husband.