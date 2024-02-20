The cover art for Boy George's new single looks surprisingly similar to a Kylie Minogue album cover. Photo / AP

The cover art for Boy George's new single looks surprisingly similar to a Kylie Minogue album cover. Photo / AP

Boy George has been accused of copying the cover art from Kylie Minogue’s album Tension with his new single Religion.

The singer, 62, used orange, white and fluorescent green shades for the single art, with a very similar font to Minogue’s 2023 album.

His name appears in capitals at the top of the artwork, with the name of the song scrawled at the bottom in the same style as the word Tension on Minogue’s record.

Boy George on the similarities between Kylie Minogue’s ‘Tension’ album cover and the artwork for his new single:



“I’m recycling everything. It’s all the rage. Even fashion is catching on?” pic.twitter.com/Db5kRlvnb0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 20, 2024

George and Minogue have been friends for years, but his fans are now accusing him of “duplicating” and “stealing” the artwork from the pop star.

He responded to the criticism on X, writing, “I’m recycling everything. It’s all the rage. Even fashion is catching on?”

The Daily Mail has contacted his representatives for comment.

However, one fan hit back with “Recycling? Baby, this is cloning”, with another adding, “That’s a blatant copy.”

Another pointed out “The only difference here is the faces of the artist. It’s a complete stolen work.”

Some even suggested Minogue should sue George “for everything he’s got”, while others wondered if it was a publicity stunt ahead of a possible collaboration.

“Did Boy George lose a bet with Kylie? Is this some elaborate publicity stunt for a duet album? The plot thickens,” one suggested.

It comes after George accidentally leaked Minogue’s song Padam Padam to the public ahead of its release.

Kylie Minogue arrives at the People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California on Sunday.

George admitted to the leak on The Project last September. Asked how she felt about it, Minogue was shocked, asking, “He did? I didn’t know.”

“I would like to think it was just pressing the wrong button, or that he was very excited, but naughty George,” she told host Sarah Harris.

Minogue performed Padam Padam - the lead single from her album Tension - at the People’s Choice Awards earlier this week, after the song landed her a Grammy Award.