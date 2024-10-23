Reality TV star and lifeguard Andrew Reid, who appears on Bondi Rescue, has pleaded not guilty to domestic violence charges.
Reid, 45 - known as “Reidy” on the show - was charged with two counts of common assault between November 2022 and January 2024 on Sydney’s North Shore, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.
A third assault charge goes back to March this year, and a fourth charge of domestic violence has been thrown out.
Reid has appeared at a hearing to deny the allegations, while his lawyer Margaret Cunneen has said he will be “vigorously defended”, telling the outlet: “There are three very disparate allegations with a long time in between all, of which on the defence case, could be accounted for by an accident”.