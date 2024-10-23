It comes after the reality TV star was commended for helping victims of the Bondi Junction attack in Sydney in April this year.

Reid was shopping for a new bed when staff said there had been a stabbing, the Herald reported at the time.

Looking through the store’s shuttered doors, Reid could see a woman bleeding before hearing two gunshots.

“There was so much blood around, and I was like, ‘I’ve got to get down there and help’,” he said.

He allegedly convinced a security guard to let him out of the store, where he emerged to find what “looked like a warzone”.

“You looked down the shopping centre, and you could just see victims sort of spread out over every 50m,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

In an emotional interview with Newshub, Reid said he used clothing off hangers to try to stop victims’ bleeding.

Reid then relieved police performing CPR on another victim so they could establish if there was another attacker, Newshub reported.

His hearing is set to continue in March 2025.



