Bondi Rescue star Andrew Reid accused of domestic violence, pleads not guilty

NZ Herald
Andrew Reid aka Reidy appears on Australian reality TV series Bondi Rescue. Photo / Bondi Rescue

Reality TV star and lifeguard Andrew Reid, who appears on Bondi Rescue, has pleaded not guilty to domestic violence charges.

Reid, 45 - known as “Reidy” on the show - was charged with two counts of common assault between November 2022 and January 2024 on Sydney’s North Shore, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

A third assault charge goes back to March this year, and a fourth charge of domestic violence has been thrown out.

Reid has appeared at a hearing to deny the allegations, while his lawyer Margaret Cunneen has said he will be “vigorously defended”, telling the outlet: “There are three very disparate allegations with a long time in between all, of which on the defence case, could be accounted for by an accident”.

Bondi Rescue stars Ryan Clark and Andrew Reid, right.
It comes after the reality TV star was commended for helping victims of the Bondi Junction attack in Sydney in April this year.

Reid was shopping for a new bed when staff said there had been a stabbing, the Herald reported at the time.

Looking through the store’s shuttered doors, Reid could see a woman bleeding before hearing two gunshots.

“There was so much blood around, and I was like, ‘I’ve got to get down there and help’,” he said.

He allegedly convinced a security guard to let him out of the store, where he emerged to find what “looked like a warzone”.

“You looked down the shopping centre, and you could just see victims sort of spread out over every 50m,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

In an emotional interview with Newshub, Reid said he used clothing off hangers to try to stop victims’ bleeding.

Reid then relieved police performing CPR on another victim so they could establish if there was another attacker, Newshub reported.

His hearing is set to continue in March 2025.


