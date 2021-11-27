Blue Wiggle Anthony Field opens up about depression battle

Field has been a popular member of The Wiggles for three decades. Photo / Getty Images

Blue Wiggle Anthony Field has opened up about his battle with depression, revealing he has struggled with mental health throughout his career as a member of the highly popular children's music group.

The 58-year-old is speaking out about his behind-the-scene battle to encourage men to seek help, no matter what your circumstances and to show it's okay to cry.

"Years ago, my brother laughed at me when I said I was feeling so sad and didn't know why," Field told the Canberra Weekly.

"'How can you be sad?' he said, 'You're popular, you're successful.'

"I understand, but sometimes it's just the chemistry inside your brain. No matter how good things seem, you can still be sad. We had a good talk about it."

Despite his depression battle, Field said he "never had a problem on stage" as performing in The Wiggles brought him great joy.

"Something I learnt was, if I played my music, it just gets me in a beautiful mood," he said.

"That's one of my tools of the trade to stop me from spiralling down."

Field first opened up about his battle with depression in 2017 during an appearance on Anh's Brush With Fame.

"As the years rolled on I started feeling bad about myself," Field said, according to Who.

"When you're in that zone, you feel like you shouldn't be on earth, basically. You're a waste of time."

After finding success with The Wiggles, Field revealed it was original Red Wiggle Murray Cook who encouraged him seek help.

Field said fellow Wiggle, Murray Cook understood better than most what was going on. Photo / Getty Images

"I'd be in the dressing rooms bloody bawling my eyes out by myself, after you'd just played to, you know, a couple of thousand people," he said.

"Murray sort of understood what was going on probably better than most."

"He actually came up to me and went, 'Mate, are you okay? This is sort of happening a lot. There must be something going on.'"

This month Field has spoken out about his depression for Movember, an annual fundraiser that aims to raise awareness of men's mental health issues.

In an Instagram post Field encouraged men "to speak up and not be afraid to cry".

If you know someone who is struggling, please reach out. And then reach out again," he wrote.

"If it's you, please know there is help available. You're important and you matter."

He told Anh Do he began struggling with depression as a teenager and faced suicidal thoughts.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 (available 24/7)

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (12pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Anxiety helpline: 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY) (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.