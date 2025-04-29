“Please keep the victims, their families and the organisers in your prayers. They need all the love and strength right now.

“The one thing I have noticed from the audience to the messages sent around is the sense of community that wraps its loving arms around us. We love you all.”

Comic Jo Koy, who is of Filipino-American heritage, has also shared his devastation over the incident. He said in a statement shared to social media: “I’m heartbroken to hear what took place at the Vancouver Filipino festival.

“This is supposed to be an event that honours and celebrates our beautiful culture, and now we’re mourning the loss of 11 lives that were taken too soon. My heart goes out to everyone that was affected by this horrific event. Mahal kita.”

Police arrested a 30-year-old man from Vancouver at the scene and later said they were “confident” it was not a terror-related attack.

Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla said they were “profoundly saddened” by the tragedy. In a statement signed “Charles R”, the King said: “Both my wife and I were profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful attack and utterly tragic loss of life in Vancouver, which took place as the Filipino community came together to mark the celebration of one of their most special festivals.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all those whose lives have been shattered by such a desperate tragedy and we send our deepest possible sympathy at a most agonising time for so many in Canada.”

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, who is described as having a history of mental health-related interactions with authorities, has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder, and further charges are anticipated in the case. Those killed ranged in age from 5 to 65. Vancouver Police interim chief Steve Rai said: “Dozens more are injured, some critically, and some have not yet been identified.”