Vancouver police investigate a crime scene after a man drove into pedestrians at the annual Lapu Lapu festival celebrating Filipino culture. Photo / Don MacKinnon / AFP

Vancouver police investigate a crime scene after a man drove into pedestrians at the annual Lapu Lapu festival celebrating Filipino culture. Photo / Don MacKinnon / AFP

A Vancouver man has been charged with murder after a car drove through a Filipino celebration.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, faces eight counts of second-degree murder.

Police expect further charges after the incident, which killed 11 and injured more than two dozen.

A 30-year-old Vancouver man has been charged with murder after 11 people died and more than two dozen were injured when a car drove through a Filipino holiday celebration in Vancouver at the weekend.

A makeshift memorial of flowers marks the site where a car drove into a crowd of people during a Filipino street festival in Vancouver. A man faces 11 murder charges. Photo / Andrew Chin / Getty Images

“The BC Prosecution Service has now charged Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, with eight counts of second-degree murder,” police said in a statement, adding that further charges were expected.