A 30-year-old Vancouver man has been charged with murder after 11 people died and more than two dozen were injured when a car drove through a Filipino holiday celebration in Vancouver at the weekend.
“The BC Prosecution Service has now charged Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, with eight counts of second-degree murder,” police said in a statement, adding that further charges were expected.