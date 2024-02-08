Black Cap Rachin Ravindra and fashion designer Premila Morar are a power couple on the rise. Photo / @premilamorar

He’s a history-making international cricketer who plays for the Black Caps and the Chennai Super Kings, she’s a designer whose seen her fashion in Vogue India; Rachin Ravindra and Premila Morar proving to be a winning match and rising power couple.

When Black Cap Rachin Ravindra scored a maiden double century in just his fourth test match this week, his fashion designer girlfriend was cheering him on.

Premila Morar celebrated Ravindra’s first century against South Africa with an Instagram story of him on the pitch accompanied with a message of a red 100 and love heart.

For his second century, Morar posted another story with a picture of her boyfriend on the pitch writing “yayyyy!!!” with a blue love heart as Ravindra put the Proteas in serious strife at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Ravindra and Morar are a power couple on the rise in sport and fashion.

Last year Wellington-born Ravindra, 24, made his stamp on the world cricket stage, amassing three centuries and 578 runs at the 2023 World Cup in India.

Ravindra ended last year with a strike rate of 108.03 and won the 2023 ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award.

In December Ravindra was signed by the Chennai Super Kings in the player auction for the 2024 Indian Premier League.

Respected sports commentators tell Spy that the left-handed batsman is a phenomenon. He is expected to become New Zealand’s biggest cricket celebrity. His appeal to the Indian T20 audience is bound to see mega sponsorship deals come in soon.

Ravindra came in at No. 8 on the top 10 of Google’s Trending Athletes for 2023.

Meanwhile, Morar, 23, is making a name for herself in fashion.

Two years ago, Morar designed and constructed an oversized yellow jacket that was showcased on the digital cover for Vogue India, worn by London-based Kiwi Anita Chhiba.

It highlighted South Asian creatives who are pushing the envelope with their avant-garde aesthetics.

Now based between New Zealand and Australia, Morar graduated from Massey University with a Bachelor of Design with first-class Honours, majoring in Fashion Design.

Morar has also used her skills to work in product development at Cotton On Group in Melbourne. She shares her own design work on her Instagram page called @morarfashions.

The busy pair started dating three and a half years ago. On Instagram, Morar has shared the couple’s downtime holidaying together on the Gold Coast in Australia, enjoying time at Dreamworld last September, as well as time out in Lake Taupō, Queenstown and Wānaka.

Morar has been there to celebrate Ravindra’s award nights and he was proud when Morar got capped last April in Wellington.