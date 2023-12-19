Daryl Mitchell was a big winner at the Indian Premier League auction. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has struck it rich with a big contract at the Indian Premier League auction overnight.

Mitchell was picked up by the Chennai Super Kings for 14 crore (NZ$2.69m). Fellow Black Caps star Rachin Ravindra, who rose to stardom at the Cricket World Cup in India, was also taken by the Super Kings for 50 lakh (NZ$346,000).

New Zealand paceman Lockie Ferguson was the only other Kiwi sold at the auction, going to Royal Challengers Bangalore for 2 crore (NZ$348,000).

Mitchell Starc became the most expensive signing in the history of the IPL, topping the record figure paid for Australia teammate Pat Cummins at the competition’s auction a few hours earlier.

Starc, a left-arm pacer who was last in the IPL eight years ago, was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for nearly NZ$4.79 million.

That beat the fee paid by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Cummins, who went for nearly NZ$3.99 million.

Before this auction, the record signing was England bowler Sam Curran after he joined Punjab Kings for NZ$3.56 million last year.

It capped a spectacular year for Starc and Cummins, who are coming off winning the Cricket World Cup with Australia last month in the tournament in India.

Cummins and Starc also play in Australia’s test team, which won the World Test Championship final in June before retaining the Ashes after a 2-2 draw in the series with England.

Black Caps in the IPL 2024

Kane Williamson (Gujarat Titans), Devon Conway (Chennai Super Kings), Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings), Daryl Mitchell (Chennai Super Kings), Rachin Ravindra (Chennai Super Kings), Trent Boult (Rajasthan Royals) and Glenn Phillips (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Lockie Ferguson (Royal Challengers Bangalore).

