Bindi Irwin shares adorable video of baby Grace. Source / Bindi Irwin via Instagram

Bindi Irwin has left her Instagram followers in awe after the new mum shared an adorable video of her little girl at the weekend.

The conservation advocate gave birth to Grace Warrior in March last year and posted a video showing just how grown up she is now.

In the clip, Grace can be seen playing with a tennis ball before "learning how to share" it with the family's pet dog, Piggy.

The toddler then beams with pride as she crawls around the carpet during their down time.

"Learning how to share the ball. Sweethearts," the proud mum captioned the sweet video.

Meanwhile, grandmother Terri Irwin, who now runs Australia Zoo after her husband Steve "The Crocodile Hunter" Irwin's death, told Entertainment Tonight: "[Grace] has got that determination that Steve had and that connection with wildlife … Because it is weird to see animals just gravitate to her."

Adorable Grace seen playing with the family's pet dog, Piggy. Photo / Instagram

The sweet video has been "liked" more than 63,000 times, and fans have left hundreds of comments on the "precious" toddler.

"She is just beautiful. Sending love and hug from Victoria, British, Columbia, Canada," one woman wrote.

"Aww so precious," said another, while a third added: "Literally so adorable".

It comes as the 24-year-old recently opened up about her anxieties since becoming a mother.

"Motherhood has been the greatest adventure of my life," Bindi said in the season premiere of her reality show Crikey! It's a Baby, according to TV Week magazine.

"I've never worried so much in my life, because I want her to be absolutely healthy and happy 100 per cent of the time.

"But I'm also happier than ever, just being with my family and enjoying time together."

Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell, 25, tied the knot in March 2020 and welcomed their daughter Grace the following year on the couple's first wedding anniversary.