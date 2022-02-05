Katie Price has had her OnlyFans photos leaked online. Photo / Instagram/Katie Price

Katie Price's OnlyFans photos have been leaked.

The 43-year-old former glamour model joined the subscription-based social media service only last month ago but already her £11-a-month customers are posting her racy images on other sites across the web, including snaps of her sweet feet, which she charges extra for, according to The Sun.

Despite the leak potentially losing her revenue, Price has loved her first few days on OnlyFans and her only regret is that she didn't join "a long, long time ago".

A source explained to The Sun Online: "Katie had been totally overwhelmed by the response.

"She was always hopeful things would go well but, like with anything, you never know how things will turn out until you start .

"She's had a huge amount of interest and lots of people have already subscribed and it's given her a massive boost. She's grateful to each and everyone who has signed up to her content . She just wishes she'd done it a long, long time ago.

"She finally feels as if she is control of her image and her identity and can march to her own tune."

During a question and answer session on the site, Price was asked what her favourite body part is, to which she replied: "I would have to say it's my feet. I've got small, good, princess feet.

"They're soft, small, and even though I broke them two years ago they're still intact. People are fascinated about my feet, apparently my feet are on some fetish sites."

Her success on the website has piqued the interest of her fiance Carl Woods "because he is poor" and wants to earn "buckets of cash".

The entrepreneur believes the pay-to-view site "is something she was born to do" and wants to "empower" others with her content to "embrace it because there's that stigma of a woman getting her kit off".

At the announcement in January, Price said: "I think when it comes to something like this platform, you want to be in control.

She added: "I have people who have tried to control and dictate me for too long and I think that's where it goes wrong, because people see me as a target to make money, whereas now I'm in control and it's my way or no way."

"I think it's definitely a safer way to use the platform because you're in control, and I would advise anyone, if you want to do it, this is the way you should do it because you control everything that goes out."