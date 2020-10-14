Billie Eilish hits back at trolls shaming her for wearing a tank top

Billie Eilish has responded to criticism of a recent paparazzi photo of her wearing shorts and a tank top. Photo / Getty Images

Billie Eilish appears to have responded to negative comments after she was photographed wearing shorts and a tank top.

The Bad Guy singer posted on her Instagram account, sharing a video from TikTok with the caption "Can we normalise normal bodies?". She was pictured going for a walk in Los Angeles wearing grey shorts and a spaghetti strap singlet top over the weekend, the New York Post reports.

In the TikTok video, creator Chizi Duru says: "Y'all go to start normalising real bodies, ok? Not everyone has a wagon behind them, ok? Guts are normal. They're normal. Boobs sag, especially after breastfeeding. Instagram isn't real."

The 18-year-old also posted a photo of her wearing a short-sleeved top, with the caption: "do you really want to go back in time?"

Actress Kat Dennings chimed in Twitter.

"Anyone reacting to @@billieeilish having a normal body has to take a hard look at themselves," the Dollface star said.

"As someone who looked exactly like that at her age, it'd be nice for this unhealthy nonsense to f*** right off."

Eilish has been vocal about body image criticism before, and debuted a video clip about the subject when she was on tour in March.

In the clip, she lowered herself into black water and is seen removing her to top, before she launched into a powerful speech about the criticism she has experienced.

"Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me." Eilish is known for wearing loose clothing.

She added: "If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed layers, I am a slut. Though you've never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why? We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are, we decide what they're worth. If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?".