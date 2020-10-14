Stevie Nicks recreates viral Fleetwood Mac TikTok - cranberry juice and all

Stevie Nicks has jumped on board of the viral TikTok trend starring her very own Fleetwood Mac song, Dreams.

After Nathan Apodaca, who goes by the handle @420doggface208, recorded himself skateboarding down a street listening to the song, while drinking cranberry juice, it became a huge trend on TikTok.

Posting to her own personal TikTok page, Nicks, 72, sat down at her piano while she laced up her rollerskates.

As the iconic song plays, Nicks sings along, and if you look closely, you will see the cranberry juice bottle sitting at her feet.

But Nicks isn't the only original band member to jump on board the trend.

Last week, Fleetwood Mac's drummer Mick Fleetwood got in on the action himself, joining TikTok to share his own recreation.

It's unclear if Fleetwood was actually on a skateboard in the video, which looks to instead take advantage of TikTok's advanced green-screen capabilities to make it appear as if the 73-year-old is moving (though he's only shown from the waist up).

Stevie Nicks has recreated an iconic TikTok. Photo / Getty Images

A big draw of TikTok is the ability to take audio from one video and use it in another, allowing for duets and remakes of popular or original songs.

Rolling Stone reported streams of the track almost tripled from 49,000 a day to 105,000 a day three days after the video was posted.

This is the reason music is enough of a focus for the viral video app to have its own music director and has helped make number one hits out of tracks from relatively unknown artists like Lil Nas X and Roddy Rich.