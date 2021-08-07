'Better Call Saul' actor Bob Odenkirk updates fans after heart attack on set

Bob Odenkirk says he is doing much better after having a small heart attack. Photo / Getty Images

Bob Odenkirk is "doing great" as he heals from a small heart attack.

The "Better Call Saul" star recently revealed he collapsed on the New Mexico set last month, but in giving an update to fans, he revealed he is doing much better.

He wrote: "I am doing great. I've had my very own 'It's a wonderful life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable!"

Odenkirk recently confirmed he suffered a "small heart attack" when he collapsed.

The 58-year-old actor later took to Twitter to assure fans he is "okay", as he thanked his medical team for getting him back on track without the need for surgery.

He wrote: "Hi. It's Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much. I had a small heart attack.

"But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and Sony's support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon. "

The star collapsed in a "heart-related incident".

His representatives said: "We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side.

"The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."