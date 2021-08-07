What Thomas Markle sent estranged daughter Meghan for her 40th birthday

Thomas Markle also revealed what he wrote in the card he sent to his daughter. Photo / Channel 5

Thomas Markle sent his estranged daughter Duchess Meghan a bouquet of roses and a card for her 40th birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex's father has revealed the sentimental gift and message he sent to the former actress - who became a member of the British royal family when she tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018 - on her milestone birthday on August 4.

The retired lighting director told TMZ he sent a card with the note: "Wishing you a happy birthday and brighter days."

He also had two yellow roses added to a dozen red roses to represent Meghan and Harry's children Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 2 months.

Thomas has made no secret he wants to be a part of his grandchildren's lives, and has even threatened to take his daughter to court to see the youngsters.

Thomas hasn't seen Meghan since before her wedding to Prince Harry three years ago, and is ready to take drastic action "in the very near future" in order to meet their children.

He said last month: "We shouldn't be punishing [Lili] for Meghan and Harry's bad behaviour.

"Archie and Lili are small children. They're not politics. They're not pawns. They're not part of the game. And they're also royal and entitled to the same rights as any other royal...

"I will be petitioning the California courts for the rights to see my grandchildren in the very near future."

Thomas also mocked Harry's recent announcement that he will release his memoir next year, insisting that "after three sessions with the psychiatrists and Oprah Winfrey", the prince wouldn't "have too much more to tell".

Thomas previously revealed he only discovered he had become a grandfather again when he heard the news "on the radio".

He said: "I haven't spoken to her [Meghan] since two days before they got married ... no phone calls, I just heard it on the radio...

"I'll be very disappointed that I don't get to hold my granddaughter."

Thomas is still bemused as to why Meghan decided to cut off all contact with him.

Although the proud father accepts he made an error of judgment when he staged paparazzi photos of himself getting a suit and shopping before the nuptials in May 2018, he insists he has done nothing so bad that Meghan should choose to be completely estranged from him.

He said: "I've made mistakes. I apologised a hundred times for it ... If I had done something terribly wrong, that would be fine, but I haven't."