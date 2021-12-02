Ben Affleck spills on rekindling his relationship with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were engaged in the early 2000s, and years after splitting the couple are back together. Photo / Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were engaged in the early 2000s, and years after splitting the couple are back together. Photo / Getty Images

Ever since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance, fans have been dying to know how it happened.

And now Affleck has teased details of what their relationship is like.

"I can say that it's definitely beautiful to me," Affleck said in an interview with WSJ magazine.

While Affleck was tight-lipped on the full story of Bennifer reuniting, what he did say painted a picture of their love affair.

"And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that.

"It's a good story. It's a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I'll tell it," he added. "I'll write it all out … and then I'll light it on fire."

Elsewhere in the interview, Affleck reflected on getting a "second chance" in both his career and personal life.

"Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures," Affleck said.

"The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance."

Affleck said he now lives his life in an authentic way, describing himself as "somebody who tried very hard and cares very much about being honest and authentic and accountable".

Meanwhile, a source previously revealed the couple "plan on spending the holidays together".

The "Jenny from the Block" hitmaker and Affleck rekindled their romance earlier in 2021 and although they both have busy work schedules, they're making plans to spend time together over Christmas.

The source said: "They will both get a break. For Jennifer, Christmas is all about the kids. She makes it very special for them. She loves Christmas."

- Additional reporting Bang! Showbiz