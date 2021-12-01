Alec Baldwin breaks down in first interview since Rust shooting

Trailer of Alec Baldwin's first interview since the fatal accident on the set of the movie 'Rust'. Video / ABC

Alec Baldwin has broken down in tears as he spoke about the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in his first official interview since the tragic accidental shooting, and denied reports he ever pulled the trigger.

Baldwin, 63, was holding the gun that somehow fired the fatal shot which killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza during filming on the set of his movie Rust in New Mexico in October, sending shockwaves through the industry.

The actor, who has been lying low amid investigations into the tragedy, has now spoken about the horrific moment during an emotional interview with US journalist George Stephanopoulos, admitting it still doesn't feel "real" to him.

In a trailer for the interview, which will air later today on US network ABC and Hulu, Baldwin can be seen wiping away tears.

"[Halyna] was someone who was loved by everyone who worked with her … and admired … even now, I find it hard to believe, it doesn't seem real to me," the emotional actor told Stephanopoulos.

"You described it as a one-in-a-trillion shot, and the gun was in your hand – how do you come to terms with that? It wasn't in the script for the trigger to be pulled …" the TV presenter asked Baldwin.

"Well, the trigger wasn't pulled, I didn't pull the trigger … no, no, no. I would never point a gun and pull the trigger," he responded.

"I've no idea [how it happened]. Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property."

Stephanopoulos went on to ask if the tragedy was the "worst thing" that had ever happened to Baldwin.

"Yes, because I think … what could I have done?"

This photo provided by Jack Caswell shows the director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Archenemy" on Dec. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

The trailer also showed the journalist raising comments made by industry colleagues including George Clooney, who have since suggested Baldwin should have checked the gun himself, as they would have done.

Stephanopoulos spoke about the interview on Good Morning America on Wednesday, ahead of it airing, describing it as "raw" and "intense".

"I've done thousands of interviews in the last 20 years at ABC," Stephanopoulos said. "This was the most intense I've ever experienced."

The anchor added: "As you can imagine, he's devastated but he was also very candid, he was very forthcoming."

Last month, the District Attorney in charge of the investigation into the fatal shooting on the set of the movie revealed she knows who loaded the gun that killed Hutchins.

Mary Carmack-Altwies gave insight into the ongoing investigation when speaking with Good Morning America.

When asked if she knew who loaded the fatal shot into the gun, which was only meant to contain blanks, Carmack-Altwies said, "Yes", but declined to provide any more details.

It's understood Baldwin was handed the gun and informed it was "cold", meaning it was supposed to be loaded with blank rounds.

Shortly after the tragedy in late October, Baldwin released a statement saying, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.

"I'm fully co-operating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."