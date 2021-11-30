House of Gucci: Tom Ford compares movie to 'living through a hurricane'

Tom Ford and the Gucci family have both shared brutally honest takes in response to House of Gucci. Photo / Universal Pictures

Tom Ford and the Gucci family have both shared brutally honest takes in response to House of Gucci. Photo / Universal Pictures

A top fashion designer has joined luxury label Gucci in a scathing take-down of the new movie House of Gucci.

The movie, directed by Ridley Scott, stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Jared Leto. The film is based on the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed by Sara Gay Forden.

The new movie has attracted criticism from both the Gucci family and Tom Ford.

Ford was the creative director for the iconic brand from 1994-2004, so it is no wonder he decided to pen a scathing take on the film.

He said he was "deeply sad for several days after watching House of Gucci", although he did praise Gaga and Driver's acting and the costumes, sets and cinematography.

"The movie rivals the night-time soap Dynasty for subtlety but does so with a much bigger budget," Ford wrote.

Tom Ford has criticised Ridley Scott's House of Gucci. Photo / Getty Images

"The film is … well, I'm still not quite sure what it is exactly, but somehow I felt as though I had lived through a hurricane when I left the theatre.

"Was it a farce or a gripping tale of greed?"

"I often laughed out loud, but was I supposed to?"

And the Gucci family said: "The production of the film did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci — president of the company for 30 years [played by Al Pacino in the film] — and the members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them.

"This is extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today.

"[The film] couldn't be further from the truth.

"Gucci is a family that lives honouring the work of its ancestors, whose memory does not deserve to be disturbed to stage a spectacle that is untrue and which does not do justice to its protagonists."

• House of Gucci screens in NZ cinemas from January 1, 2022.