Rihanna's new Savage X Fenty pyjama pants have fans very confused

Rihanna's lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, is known for making sexy, inclusive sleep wear, but her latest product has fans a little confused. Photos / Savage X Fenty / Instagram

Rihanna's lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, is known for making sexy, inclusive sleep wear, but her latest product has fans a little confused. Photos / Savage X Fenty / Instagram

Rihanna's lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, is known for making sexy, inclusive sleep wear, but her latest product has fans a little confused.

In her new range of festive season pyjamas Rihanna has introduced a set that has a cut-out in a very unusual place, the rear end. That's right, the "bare bum" pyjamas, which come in a fetching black, red and yellow plaid have a large hole, which shows the person's derrière in all its glory.

In her new range of festive season pyjamas Rihanna has introduced a set that has a cut-out in a very unusual place, the rear end. Photo / Instagram / Savage X Fenty

Most of the fans of Savage X Fenty are loving the bold new addition to Rihanna's range, with endless emojis of fire and love hearts, but some were a little taken aback.

"You can't be serious?" Queried one fan on Instagram.

Rihanna shared a picture of herself in the revealing sleepwear to her Instagram stories. Photo / Instagram Stories

"Finally, the farts can escape peacefully," joked another.

Another fan wrote: "No offence to Rihanna who has never once missed before, but this is insane."

The bottom cut-out pyjama pants have not put off many though, with comments on the Savage X Fenty Instagram filled with people who are having trouble getting their hands on them.

"Cant find the Long pj pants on the website.. already sold out?" Asked one eager fan.

Rihanna's new festive season pyjamas have divided fans and inspired many a fart joke. Photo / Savage x Fenty

The unique pyjama pants retail for US $49.95 (NZ$73.24).

With the tradition of warm plaid pyjamas worn on Christmas morning in the Northern Hemisphere the style of these pyjama bottoms are fairly typical festive fashion, from the front. It would be safe to think that the revealing rear of these pants would cause quite a stir if worn while handing out gifts to your children and in-laws.