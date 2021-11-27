Matt Doran reveals what was said during infamous Adele interview

Adele during her One Night Only special. Photo / Getty Images

The contents of the Adele interview we may never get to see have finally been laid bare by Seven presenter Matt Doran, who revealed the megastar spoke candidly about her "end-of-the-world" battle with depression.

The Weekend Sunrise host made global headlines last week after it was revealed Adele's record company Sony exercised their right to nix the interview, leaving Channel 7 with no footage, after Doran admitted to the singer he hadn't heard her new album yet.

The interview with Adele was part of a package the network reportedly brokered which also included broadcast rights to Oprah Winfrey's One Night Only interview and concert. It is thought they spent $1 million on the deal.

Sony declined to comment when contacted by news.com.au. Seven has also been contacted for comment.

Doran addressed the massive blunder for the first time since the scandal broke, apologising to Adele, their viewers, and all of her Australian fans in the last minutes of Weekend Sunrise on Saturday.

He also finally went into detail about what exactly happened during the now-infamous 29-minute conversation, rubbishing reports the offended singer had "walked out" of the room following his album confession, and insisting their interview had actually gone "overtime".

"Adele didn't walk out. At least half of the interview was focused squarely on the new music, but I thought it was reductive to describe it as simply being about divorce," Doran said.

"It was about empowerment, and would inspire (others) to summon the courage to steer their lives in a new direction.

"We spoke of the paradox that is being the world's most famous artist, but hating fame.

"We also discussed at length the concept of pure artistry, the majesty of Adele's voice, what it must be like to hear that sound come out of ones own mouth, how Go Easy On Me was conceived in part by singing a cappella in the shower, and how the album helped repair her relationship towards the end with her now-late father.

"Throughout the 29 minutes, she was very funny, then raw… Adele was profound, then honest about her depression – honest enough to describe it as 'end-of-the-world stuff'."

After explaining how the blunder had happened, with an email link to her new email sent to him the day after he'd landed in London and accidentally overlooked, Doran apologised directly to Adele and her fans.

"By missing (the album link), however I might try to justify it, I've insulted Adele," he said.

"To Adele, I say, I'd never knowingly have disrespected you by deliberately not listening to your work, I am so sorry.

"I also apologise to Adele's Australian fans, and to you, our viewers, who – through my error – have been denied this interview and the insight into her character."

Doran was met with a fierce public backlash after The Daily Telegraph broke the news of the interview stuff-up on Sunday, with fans fuming at the suggestion that he hadn't bothered to listen to Adele's new album – which details her divorce from husband Simon Konecki over 12 songs – during the long journey to London.

Adele was reportedly offended by the admission, and her record company Sony nixed the footage of the half-hour chat, leaving Seven with nothing.