Sir Rod Stewart is 'eight different fathers' to his eight children

The 76-year-old rock legend has eight kids to five women and he loves getting them all together. Photo / Getty Images

Sir Rod Stewart is "eight different fathers" to his children.

The 76-year-old rock legend has eight children to five women and he loves nothing more than getting them all together when it is possible.

Stewart enjoys a close relationship with all his offspring, but admits he has to be a multi-faceted parent because they are all at different stages of their lives.

Discussing what it is like to be the head of such a big brood, he said: "The age group is 10 up to 58, you have to be, like, eight different fathers. You can't be the same dad to your 26-year-old as you can to your 10-year-old."

Rod's family includes 58-year-old daughter Sarah, from a teenage relationship; Kimberly, 42, and Sean, 41, with first wife Alana Hamilton Stewart; Ruby, 34, with Kelly Emberg; Renee, 29, and Liam, 27, with second wife Rachel Hunter; and Alastair, 15, and Aiden, 10, with his current spouse Lady Penny Lancaster-Stewart.

Stewart was speaking on UK TV show "Loose Women", on which Penny is a regular panellist, and during the show he opened up on how he supported his 50-year-old wife when she was struggling with menopause.

Sir Rod Stewart with wife Penny Lancaster and two of his children, Alastair and Aiden, after he received his knighthood. Photo / Getty Images

The "Maggie May" singer wanted to learn as much as he could about the changes Penny was going through so he could be as supportive as possible.

He said: "It was frightening because she wasn't the woman I married.

"Penny explained it to me through the tears, because she loves a cry, and we talked about it. The husband's job is to shut up and get on with it. I Googled and Googled and Googled.

"I found with the two boys when Penny had a mood and it wasn't quite right I would say, 'Mum is going through a hormonal time, be kind to her.' It didn't work!"