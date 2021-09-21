Ben Affleck breaks his silence on rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance earlier this year, two decades after they were first together, and the fans are loving it. Photo / Getty Images

They have lounged on luxury yachts in the Mediterranean, held hands on red carpets in Venice and looked at houses together in LA, but the one thing Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are yet to do as a newly rekindled couple, is talk about it. Until now.

Affleck has finally opened up about the couple's relationship, which comes almost two decades after they previously dated and got engaged in 2002.

The 43-year-old Oscar winner told Adweek: "I am in awe of what Jennifer's effect on the world is.

"At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country."

"That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect."

Affleck continued to gush about the impact Lopez has made as a high-profile woman of colour.

"All I can tell you is that I have seen first-hand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of colour approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them."

Lopez, 52, has her own philanthropic venture, Limitless Labs, which champions Latino small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Lopez, who accompanied Affleck to Venice recently for the Venice Film Festival, showed her support for Affleck's latest film, The Last Duel. Taking to social media at the time, she said: "I had such a beautiful time! And I'm so excited for you guys to see this movie," she captioned a montage video from their time in Italy.

"It's the first script Matt and Ben have written together along with [writer/director] Nicole Holofcener since Good Will Hunting! And it's amazing! The acting by the whole cast is fantastic."

Recently the couple have been spotted house-hunting in LA. Affleck and Lopez were spotted looking at a 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom Beverly Hills mansion, which is listed on the market for $85 million. In the immediate future, however, sources say that Lopez will be relocating to Austin, Texas, to stay close to Affleck as he works on his next film project there.

The return of "Bennifer" has captured the heart of everyone, from romantics to cynics. We can only hope that this time the relationship goes the distance.