Ben Affleck fends off pushy fan who gets too close to Jennifer Lopez in Venice

Ben Affleck pushed away a fan who rushed at him and Jennifer Lopez before security separated the star struck man from the couple. Video / Hola

Ben Affleck pushed away a fan who tried to get too close to Jennifer Lopez.

The 49-year-old actor stepped up to block an unmasked man who was trying to take selfies with Lopez at Marco Polo International Airport in Venice, Italy.

The 52-year-old singer and actress was seen in pictures stepping back amid the chaos while her boyfriend moved the man out of their path before their bodyguard approached.

The security guard grabbed the fan's wrists and pushed him further away from the couple, who held hands and continued to make their way through the airport, avoiding eye contact with other onlookers.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Venice Film Festival on September 10. Photo / AP

The incident came amid reports the couple are planning to temporarily move to Texas together as Affleck is due to film his new thriller Hypnotic in Austin and they don't want to be apart for too long.

However, Lopez – who has children Max and Emme, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony - won't be in Texas for the full duration of Affleck's filming as she has her own work commitments that require her to be in Los Angeles.

Affleck and Lopez have been spotted house-hunting in California. Photo / AP

Their temporary living arrangements in Texas will be a good test for the loved-up pair - who rekindled their relationship earlier this year - as they are set to move in together permanently later this year after spending the last few weeks house-hunting in Southern California.

Last month, Lopez and Affleck – who shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and nine-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - were spotted looking at a 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom Beverly Hills mansion which is listed on the market for US$85 million (NZ$119m). It boasts an indoor sports complex with a basketball court and boxing ring, a large pool, a guest penthouse and a caretaker's house.

They then reportedly drove over the hill to the San Fernando Valley, where they viewed the late Bob Hope's former estate, which is currently owned by Ron Burkle and is priced at US$40m. The luxury abode is set in five acres of grounds and has its own golf course.